Color-coded bracelets signaling social distancing comfort

SHEFFIELD, Iowa - Human interaction has taken on a new dimension in the wake of the pandemic. A North Iowa company has come up with an easy way for their employees to show how comfortable they are with interacting with each other.

At Sukup Manufacturing, red, yellow and green rubber bracelets each represent a different level of social distancing protocol.

"We've found out people, whether it's wearing the masks or other areas, some are more comfortable and others are a lot more protective," said President and CEO Steve Sukup.

From there this idea was born, social distancing bracelets for employees. Sukup explains where the ingenious idea came from.

"Part of our response team said, 'Well maybe we could do like a stop light?'" Sukup said.

Each colored band represents a different level of comfort, with green representing standard social distancing norms, and red being the most cautious.

"At Sukup, we like lots of green go's, but others like to be a little more cautious with the distancing and then red is like 'Okay we're going to maintain full masks and make sure you're six feet away.'"

According to Sukup, employees have really latched onto the stop light social distancing program.

"We've had a lot of positive comments on it, so it's one that they appreciate us, how we take it seriously and respect their distancing values as well," he said.

The company has set up strict protocols for protecting their employees from COVID-19. They're carefully logging visitors to the facility and even instituting temperature checks for all workers before they walk in the door.

"We have booths throughout the areas that have nurses stationed to take it."

Sukup also says over the last few months, the company has only had a few workers test positive for COVID-19 and only one may have contracted the virus while at work.