Color-coded bracelets signaling social distancing comfort

Sukup Manufacturing is giving employees red, yellow, and green bracelets so employees can better show their comfort level with social distancing.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 9:40 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

SHEFFIELD, Iowa - Human interaction has taken on a new dimension in the wake of the pandemic.  A North Iowa company has come up with an easy way for their employees to show how comfortable they are with interacting with each other.

At Sukup Manufacturing, red, yellow and green rubber bracelets each represent a different level of social distancing protocol.

"We've found out people, whether it's wearing the masks or other areas, some are more comfortable and others are a lot more protective," said President and CEO Steve Sukup.

From there this idea was born, social distancing bracelets for employees.  Sukup explains where the ingenious idea came from.

"Part of our response team said, 'Well maybe we could do like a stop light?'" Sukup said.

Each colored band represents a different level of comfort, with green representing standard social distancing norms, and red being the most cautious.

"At Sukup, we like lots of green go's, but others like to be a little more cautious with the distancing and then red is like 'Okay we're going to maintain full masks and make sure you're six feet away.'"

According to Sukup, employees have really latched onto the stop light social distancing program.

"We've had a lot of positive comments on it, so it's one that they appreciate us, how we take it seriously and respect their distancing values as well," he said.

The company has set up strict protocols for protecting their employees from COVID-19.  They're carefully logging visitors to the facility and even instituting temperature checks for all workers before they walk in the door.

"We have booths throughout the areas that have nurses stationed to take it."

Sukup also says over the last few months, the company has only had a few workers test positive for COVID-19 and only one may have contracted the virus while at work.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43742

Reported Deaths: 1558
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13948793
Ramsey5397238
Dakota285297
Stearns257519
Anoka2510115
Nobles16986
Washington134441
Olmsted133620
Mower9942
Scott9534
Rice8988
Clay63238
Blue Earth6292
Kandiyohi6001
Wright5645
Carver5182
Todd4052
Sherburne3755
Lyon3642
Freeborn3160
Watonwan2730
Steele2661
Benton2503
St. Louis24916
Nicollet21513
Martin1805
Winona15615
Goodhue1468
Cottonwood1440
Le Sueur1421
Otter Tail1231
Crow Wing11912
Pine1150
Chisago1131
Dodge1050
McLeod1020
Pipestone975
Carlton960
Unassigned9440
Polk903
Isanti860
Murray860
Chippewa841
Douglas830
Waseca820
Itasca7912
Morrison701
Becker690
Meeker671
Faribault640
Beltrami620
Jackson590
Sibley592
Pennington550
Brown532
Wabasha460
Mille Lacs412
Swift391
Fillmore380
Renville373
Rock350
Yellow Medicine340
Lincoln330
Houston320
Grant311
Roseau290
Koochiching261
Redwood250
Wilkin233
Cass222
Norman210
Pope190
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin170
Marshall170
Clearwater140
Mahnomen131
Hubbard120
Stevens110
Lake100
Traverse80
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 36437

Reported Deaths: 776
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7803188
Woodbury338645
Black Hawk257660
Buena Vista174112
Johnson15438
Linn145684
Dallas145133
Scott117410
Marshall112519
Dubuque105423
Story8978
Pottawattamie85913
Wapello71731
Muscatine70945
Crawford6823
Sioux5190
Tama49329
Webster4485
Wright4081
Jasper37517
Louisa36813
Plymouth3645
Cerro Gordo3569
Warren3481
Dickinson3123
Washington2559
Hamilton2071
Boone1741
Clay1521
Clinton1471
Clarke1463
Allamakee1384
Mahaska12417
Shelby1240
Bremer1227
Carroll1211
Franklin1170
Poweshiek1148
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1052
Emmet990
Cedar971
Hardin950
Henry943
Cherokee871
Marion870
Guthrie844
Floyd832
Benton811
Taylor810
Jones801
Monona780
Butler742
Jackson740
Osceola700
Sac690
Hancock672
Buchanan661
Calhoun662
Lyon650
Harrison640
Jefferson640
Iowa631
Fayette620
Humboldt621
Madison612
Kossuth580
Delaware571
Palo Alto550
Lee542
Mills540
Monroe547
Winneshiek532
Clayton513
Mitchell510
Grundy500
Union501
Winnebago490
Davis431
Unassigned390
Howard370
Lucas354
Chickasaw340
Greene310
Appanoose303
Worth300
Cass290
Ida240
Keokuk231
Page220
Van Buren211
Adair170
Audubon171
Montgomery172
Ringgold161
Decatur140
Fremont110
Wayne111
Adams80
