Colon leaves mark on Clear Lake, UNI

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - “When I come to Clear Lake the first name I think of is Joe Colon. He wrestled for me and was just a world medalist – the first one in UNI history – when I come up here today, I’m thinking about when I came up here recruiting him and made him part of the program.

UNI wrestling coach, Doug Schwab, is talking about one of the world’s top wrestlers in Clear Lake native, Joe Colon. Schwab says he forecasted a bright future for Colon from day one.

“Absolutely, there’s just things that you feel and see,” said Schwab. “If you believe in your guys – you believe they can reach those levels, they just have to believe that they can do that too.”

While Colon is seeing a lot of success, Doug Schwab believes it is just the beginning.

“He’s done a great job – his career’s not done by any means but what he’s done so far has been great for this area, Clear Lake and UNI.”