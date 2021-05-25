Collision that injured 6 is sending Lake Mills man to prison

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A head-on crash that seriously hurt six people is sending a Lake Mills man to prison.

Michael Scott Olsen, 22, was sentenced Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court to up to five years behind bars. Olsen pleaded guilty to three counts of serious injury by vehicle for a collision on January 1, 2019.

Law enforcement says Olsen crashed his pickup truck into a car around 2:21 am on 120th Avenue, about five miles northwest of Forest City. The collision seriously injured Maya Barrientes, Taylor Pattison, Alex Fritze, Kayla Kittleson, Carter Hammervold, and Cole MIllsap.

As part of his plea deal, 11 other criminal charges against Olsen were dismissed.