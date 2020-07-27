Collision south of Cannon Falls injures Rochester driver

CANNON FALLS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester driver is hurt in a Goodhue County collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Tony Dale Wright, 56 of Rochester, was driving south on Highway 52 and Ilhan Mohamed Mire, 21 of Minneapolis, was northbound on the same road around 1:47 pm Monday. The Patrol says Mire crossed through the median near the intersection with County Road 24, went into the southbound lanes, and was hit by Wright.

Both Wright and Mire suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls for treatment. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon Falls Police, and Cannon Falls Ambulance assisted with this crash.