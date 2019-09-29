Clear

Collision north of Albert Lea sends one to the hospital

Happened Saturday evening off I-90.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital Saturday in Freeborn County.

Douglas John Abrahamson, 72 of Rochester, was westbound on Interstate 90 and exited to go south on Highway 13. The Minnesota State Patrol says Abrahamson collided with the northbound vehicle driven by Madalynn Rae Thostenson, 23 of Alden.

A passenger in Abrahamson’s vehicle, Charles Andrew Bysheim, 69 of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. The State Patrol says Thostenson was also hurt but did not require transport to the hospital.

This crash happened around 6:12 pm Saturday. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea police and fire, the Minnesota DNR, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

