Collision leaves Kasson woman with life threatening injuries

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Kasson woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Trista Carol Hager, 31 of Kasson, was driving north on Highway 63 in Wabasha County while David Clark Shafer, 58 of Clarkfield, was southbound on the same road. They crashed near the intersection with 712th Street around 4:19 pm.

Hager was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. Shafter suffered non-life threatening wounds and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Lake City. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Ambulance, and Mayo Air Ambulance assisted with this accident.