Collision in western Minnesota injures Austin man

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. – An Austin man is hurt in a two-vehicle collision in western Minnesota.

It happened around 11 am Saturday in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Francis Paye Baipu, 27 of Austin, and James Ronald Berg, 22 of St. Paul, were both westbound on Interstate 94. The State Patrol says Baipu was going 40 to 50 miles per hour and Berg was doing 70 mph when Berg crashed into the rear of Baipu’s car.

Baipu suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Fergus Falls Hospital for treatment. Berg was not hurt.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Ringdahl Ambulance assisted at the scene.