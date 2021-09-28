Collision Tuesday between Clear Lake and Mason City

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon between Mason City and Clear Lake.

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:23 pm at the intersection of Highway 122 and Killdeer Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says Alma Castor Padilla, 23 of Britt, was driving west and Nadine Drennan, 83 of Clear Lake, was driving south.

Law enforcement says Drennan entered the intersection and was hit by Padilla. Both drivers were checked at the scene by Mason City Fire Medics and were not taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says both drivers were wearing their seat belts and Drennan has been cited for failure to yield the right of way.

The Iowa State Patrol and Clear Lake Fire Department assisted with this accident.