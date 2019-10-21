Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - High Wind Warning View Alerts

Collider Foundation gets a big grant

Money to help low-income entrepreneurs.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 1:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A non-profit group that develops educational programming for low-income entrepreneurs is getting a $250,000 grant.

The money from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation is going to the Rochester-based Collider Foundation. Organizers say Collider Foundation “believes that ideas and innovators from the Rochester community will change the world. The organization aims to identify and to help local innovators overcome barriers to success by empowering an impactful, inclusive, and entrepreneur-first ecosystem.”

Collider Foundation was also awarded funding through U.S. Bank’s Community Possible Grant Program to pilot a lean startup course in early 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain returns Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Different budgeting methods

Image

Exploring local food producers

Image

Celebrating North Iowa's only covered bridge

Image

Local organization helps undocumented immigrants

Image

Small business thanks community after outpour of support

Image

Chris' look at a rainy Monday

Image

Washing cars for disabled veterans

Image

Encouraging more organ donations

Image

Poker tournament held to stop domestic violence

Image

Rochester coat drive

Community Events