Collider Foundation gets a big grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A non-profit group that develops educational programming for low-income entrepreneurs is getting a $250,000 grant.

The money from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation is going to the Rochester-based Collider Foundation. Organizers say Collider Foundation “believes that ideas and innovators from the Rochester community will change the world. The organization aims to identify and to help local innovators overcome barriers to success by empowering an impactful, inclusive, and entrepreneur-first ecosystem.”

Collider Foundation was also awarded funding through U.S. Bank’s Community Possible Grant Program to pilot a lean startup course in early 2020.