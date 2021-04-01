Collider Coworking opens second Rochester location

ROCHESTER, Minn- Population isn't the only thing growing in The Med City. Businesses such as Collider Coworking area also and are even adding second locations.

The non-profit opened its second location today. According to executive director Jamie Sundsbak, it needed more room when Google moved into its original space.

"Were really excited that we are fortunate enough to become the first Google office in the state of Minnesota with our original location," Sundsbak tells KIMT News 3. "Now we are working on what our second location looks like to empower entrepreneurs in the Rochester area."

The new location is in the Minnesota Biobusiness Center in downtown Rochester. Sundsbak says he looks forward to serving even more entrepreneurs in their new spot.

"We knew that with Google coming in as a tenant, our existing operations in our first space would basically fill it up pretty fast," said Sundsbak. "We wanted to make sure that we had a second space to bring in additional coworkers to continue to grow to our coworking operations."

Collider Coworking's other location is in downtown as well. It plans to only have two locations in Rochester but will open up more if needed. If you are an entrepreneur interested in sharing space at the non-profit, you can click here for more information.