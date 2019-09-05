College instructor sentenced for prostitution in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Twin Cities college educator pleads guilty to soliciting prostitution in Rochester.
Solen Desalegn Feyissa, 37 of Rochester, was arrested on May 20 after Rochester police said he responded to on online ad and arranged to meet someone he thought was a prostitute at a local hotel. He was taken into custody after officers said Feyissa paid $150 for sex.
Police say Feyissa claimed he was doing some research on how prostitutes live but he entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must pay $1,090 in fines.
Feyissa is listed online as an Instructional Designer at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities.
