Clear

College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?

Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren talks to reporters after being named Big Ten Conference Commissioner during a news conference Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed fall football, hoping to salvage a spring season like the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West will do.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 10:04 AM
Posted By: By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Back in April, not long after the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of moving the 2020 college football to the spring of 2021 already was being tossed around.

A last resort is what it was called by conference commissioners and athletic directors.

When it looked as if the U.S. might be winning its fight against COVID-19, the idea of a spring season mostly fell by the wayside.

“We broached it very little in our AD meetings and really haven’t gotten serious about it at all,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Tuesday. “I had one AD from another league call and just talk about it a little bit.”

Time to start talking about it a lot.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed fall football on Tuesday, hoping to salvage a spring season like the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West plan to do.

What that looks like is anybody's guess, but officials in those conferences need to figure out everything from how to prepare in the fall to how much to play in the spring, where in the calendar it could fit and who exactly is going to be suiting up for these teams?

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said before a spring football season is planned, there has to be a discussion about fall 2021.

“I think the two have to be tied together. In my mind, we’ve made the decision and we’ve canceled the 2020 season," Chryst said. "Now how do we want to do 2021?”

Todd Berry is the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association and a member of the NCAA's football oversight committee. He said conversations about a spring football season have been minimal, but there has been a theme.

“We would all like to go into next fall with some kind of normalcy,” he said. “Protecting next fall becomes pretty significant.”

So it's safe to assume any spring season is going to be substantially shorter than the usual 12 regular-season games.

Chryst played in what was known at the time as the World League of American Football and later become NFL Europe. Occasionally players from that spring league would end up on NFL rosters the following fall.

“It’s a long season,” Chryst said.

Former NCAA executive and college football player Mark Lewis said playing two full seasons or even close to that should be a nonstarter.

“If you look back to the last 20 years of college football, there’s been a de-emphasis of spring activity, spring practice, the number of days you can practice, the number of days you can practice with pads, the number of contact practices you can have. All those have been reduced with purpose,” Lewis said.

“What are you gaining by playing in spring if you’re trying to add more games? I don’t think that’s necessarily a good idea.”

Before football can be played in the spring there has to be a plan for a fall without games.

Berry said teams are not likely to send players home.

Schools have generally done a good job mitigating the virus's spread during voluntary workouts and noncontact practices over the last month. Whether that keeps up when schools starts remains to be seen, even with some schools doing most or all of their classes online.

Still, the schools have a blueprint. Berry said it's possible to have a modified spring football format in the fall.

Exactly when a season could be played in the spring is likely to be determined by the virus on the front end and the NCAA men's basketball tournament on the back. Would anybody in college sports want football treading on basketball's main event?

Keeping the players in shape might be easier than simply keeping them around.

More than two dozen FBS players, including some big stars from the Big Ten such as Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and receivers Rondale Moore of Purdue and Rashod Bateman of Minnesota, opted out of the 2020 season even before the conference postponed.

Will other highly regarded future NFL players such as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth bother participating in a spring season?

The NFL scouting combine is in late February and the draft is in late April. If the NFL does nothing to accommodate spring college football, some of the sure-thing players are almost certain to leave. The players who needed another year to improve their stock might be more inclined to stay and play. But an injury in the spring could be an even bigger problem when it comes time to earn a spot on an NFL roster in the summer.

Maybe players will still try to play in the fall but in another conference. The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt are all still on track to start their seasons in September.

With a few weeks to go before classes start at most schools, there is still time for a player to transfer, apply for a waiver from the NCAA and be eligible by opening day.

“I know when the MAC made their decision, the phones were ringing in a lot of places, many of them quite honestly from other MAC coaches saying we’ve got a kid here, he wants to go, do you have a spot?" Chryst said. "To think that’s not happening would probably be naive.”

FBS teams are allowed to sign 25 players per year, recruits or transfers, and at this point in the year most teams will be full or really close to it.

Teams that lose players before a spring season could replace them with next year's signing class. Early enrollment is common for many football players who want to get on campus in time for spring practice. Now, maybe they can get game experience.

There is so much to sort out, including the NCAA signing off on a spring football season.

"We’ll start diving into that more," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “At this point in time, we'll see.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61839

Reported Deaths: 1707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19569839
Ramsey7717268
Dakota4507106
Anoka3752115
Stearns290920
Washington216345
Nobles17686
Olmsted176723
Scott159020
Mower11052
Rice10388
Blue Earth9325
Wright8975
Carver8783
Clay78840
Sherburne7328
Kandiyohi7021
St. Louis57319
Todd4292
Lyon4253
Freeborn3601
Steele3512
Nicollet34713
Watonwan3230
Benton3203
Winona26416
Beltrami2440
Crow Wing23814
Le Sueur2261
Martin2095
Chisago2041
McLeod2020
Goodhue1999
Otter Tail1983
Cottonwood1780
Becker1611
Pipestone1589
Polk1554
Waseca1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Carlton1420
Unassigned13141
Dodge1290
Isanti1290
Pine1290
Murray1241
Chippewa1071
Morrison931
Wabasha930
Brown892
Faribault890
Meeker872
Rock850
Sibley842
Koochiching793
Jackson790
Pennington751
Cass742
Mille Lacs723
Fillmore670
Renville665
Lincoln580
Grant563
Swift551
Yellow Medicine520
Roseau520
Pope480
Houston420
Aitkin411
Norman400
Kanabec371
Redwood360
Hubbard350
Wilkin343
Marshall290
Wadena270
Mahnomen271
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49380

Reported Deaths: 942
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10444208
Woodbury373452
Black Hawk315766
Linn242888
Johnson211819
Dallas189835
Buena Vista179412
Scott174314
Dubuque169831
Marshall145026
Pottawattamie133228
Story117315
Wapello90533
Muscatine85148
Webster8268
Crawford7313
Sioux6433
Cerro Gordo63417
Warren5721
Tama55429
Jasper48127
Wright4751
Plymouth47011
Clinton4164
Dickinson3844
Louisa37814
Washington30510
Boone2623
Hamilton2511
Franklin24512
Bremer2307
Clarke2043
Clay2011
Carroll1942
Emmet1934
Des Moines1872
Shelby1861
Hardin1840
Marion1750
Poweshiek1608
Benton1601
Floyd1582
Allamakee1564
Jackson1561
Mahaska14217
Guthrie1355
Cedar1341
Jones1332
Buchanan1291
Henry1274
Madison1252
Butler1252
Hancock1212
Lee1183
Humboldt1181
Pocahontas1172
Delaware1171
Lyon1152
Harrison1101
Cherokee1101
Clayton1063
Taylor1000
Winneshiek971
Iowa971
Page950
Monona910
Kossuth900
Mills890
Palo Alto880
Jefferson870
Calhoun862
Winnebago860
Sac860
Fayette850
Osceola840
Grundy801
Mitchell790
Cass791
Union781
Monroe748
Lucas734
Worth670
Davis612
Montgomery604
Chickasaw550
Appanoose513
Howard500
Fremont430
Greene430
Keokuk371
Van Buren361
Ida310
Adair300
Audubon291
Decatur250
Ringgold231
Wayne201
Adams160
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny start to Wednesday before more rain chances arrive
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/12

Image

More students enrolling Pine Island

Image

Rochester's Ronald McDonald House adapting to new normal

Image

Shots fired at Rochester apartment complex

Image

Big Rochester Races on MN Primary Ballot

Image

Jump Bikes in Rochester

Image

Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation

Image

Wind Farm Project Update

Image

Biden chooses a running mate

Image

The impact of a pandemic on a primary

Community Events