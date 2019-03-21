Clear
College basketball fans experience Iowa hospitality

As fans flock to Des Moines, they're learning how nice the Midwest is.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The warmer weather moved in at just the right time for the city of Des Moines to welcome thousands of basketball fans from around the country. Two fans from Louisville, Gina Hina and Kelly Lentz, say the Iowa hospitality has been wonderful since the minute they arrived. 

"Everyone here has been very nice, very welcoming, very hospitable. We had a nice welcoming to the hotel yesterday, it was very nice," Hina said. 

The NCAA Tournament kicks off in Des Moines on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the Louisville Cardinals. 

