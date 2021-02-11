College athlete survives COVID-19 battle at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While there are certain age groups that are at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, even the young and healthy can be infected. Jaleezia Gibson is a 19-year-old college student and track runner at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Miles away from her family in Pennsylvania, she began feeling ill but never imagined her grim diagnosis.

“My body would just feel like it was shutting down. So, I called 911 and then they came, took me to the ambulance, and then the helicopter. And then all that happened,” she said.

Gibson was diagnosed with COVID-19 and severe liver failure. Nearly 1,200 miles from home, her team of doctors made the difficult decision to proceed with a liver transplant. She is likely to be the first Mayo Clinic patient to undergo a liver transplant while infected with the coronavirus.

Following her surgery, it was a slow process getting back into day-to-day activities.

“Especially for while there, too, you were so weak that we couldn’t do a whole lot,” Shanna Britt said. “Then, all of a sudden, you just took off.”

“I’ve been doing boxing, stairs, the bike, squats, balancing, strengthening, all strengthening stuff to make my legs stronger and arms,” Gibson said.

“Having to recover from a transplant, essentially, you know, just with your family, I know by your side on the phone, but not able to be with you, you know, taking the steps with you down the hall, that all has to be with physical therapy,” said Julie Heimbach, M.D. “They have been remarkably supportive for her, and really, the whole team that has helped her to recover. It’s been fantastic.”

After two months of recovery and physical therapy, Gibson not only survived but left her medical team inspired. She says she hopes to be back on the track sooner rather than later.

“I’m looking forward to gaining my strength back to be able to run again and eventually make the Olympics or something,” she said.

Dr. Heimbach said after seeing Jaleezia’s attitude and determination to recover, she has unlimited potential in the future.