Colege professor arrested in Rochester prostitution sting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Twin Cities college professor is arrested for soliciting prostitution in Rochester.

Solen Desalegn Feyissa, 36 of Rochester, was charged Wednesday after Rochester police said they contacted him through an online ad that had been on the internet since 2017. Police say arrangements were made to meet Feyissa at a local hotel and that’s where he was taken into custody after paying 150 dollars for sex.

According to police, Feyissa claimed at the hotel he was just curious and doing some research on how prostitutes live but that was not consistent with previous communications.

Feyissa is listed online as an Instructional Designer at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities.