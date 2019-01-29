Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

"Coldest winds many of us might ever feel"

"Coldest winds many of us might ever feel"

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 8:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- The National Weather Service Office in Des Moines says wind chills overnight Wednesday might break records but that isn’t stopping people from getting their errands done.
The streets of Mason City had the feel of a frozen ghost town Tuesday afternoon. Around 4PM temps were already below zero and everyone knew we’d be enjoying a feels like temperature of roughly -60 by morning.
“We’re due for another ice age, I don’t know,” said Travis Waslick of Mason City.
Countless doors closed early because of the arctic blast including the Mason City Public Library. Though it took a lot of getting in and out of the car to stay warm, by late afternoon many had completed their errands for the day.
“Well I was staying inside, but I had to come check the mail,” said Sharon Goretska of Clear Lake.
“I had a doctor’s appointment,” said Beth Howd for Forest City.
Whether it was worth enduring the cold is up for debate,
“The snow is beautiful,” said Howd. “You just have to remember that it can be dangerous.”
When it gets this cold out being outside for 5-10 minutes time could mean frost bite.
“It isn’t that bad,” said Howd. “We all dressed really warm.”
Some, however, aren’t dressed for the weather.
“I don’t wear a winter coat, don’t own one,” said Goretska.
But these record lows are something many of us won’t be forgetting any time soon.
“It’s freezing,” said Goretska. “It reminds me of the “Day After Tomorrow.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-21° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -55°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -53°
Austin
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -47°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -50°
Rochester
Overcast
-23° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -53°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

600 live fire

Image

Keeping Kids Busy During Snow Days

Image

Tracking the Continuation of Dangerous Cold - Frostbite Within 10min

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

Image

Creativity Helps Heat a Home

Image

Working from home

Image

Fighting fires in the cold

Image

Historic Deep Freeze?

Image

Cold weather carbon monoxide dangers

Image

Keeping pets safe in the cold

Community Events