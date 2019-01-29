MASON CITY, Iowa- The National Weather Service Office in Des Moines says wind chills overnight Wednesday might break records but that isn’t stopping people from getting their errands done.

The streets of Mason City had the feel of a frozen ghost town Tuesday afternoon. Around 4PM temps were already below zero and everyone knew we’d be enjoying a feels like temperature of roughly -60 by morning.

“We’re due for another ice age, I don’t know,” said Travis Waslick of Mason City.

Countless doors closed early because of the arctic blast including the Mason City Public Library. Though it took a lot of getting in and out of the car to stay warm, by late afternoon many had completed their errands for the day.

“Well I was staying inside, but I had to come check the mail,” said Sharon Goretska of Clear Lake.

“I had a doctor’s appointment,” said Beth Howd for Forest City.

Whether it was worth enduring the cold is up for debate,

“The snow is beautiful,” said Howd. “You just have to remember that it can be dangerous.”

When it gets this cold out being outside for 5-10 minutes time could mean frost bite.

“It isn’t that bad,” said Howd. “We all dressed really warm.”

Some, however, aren’t dressed for the weather.

“I don’t wear a winter coat, don’t own one,” said Goretska.

But these record lows are something many of us won’t be forgetting any time soon.

“It’s freezing,” said Goretska. “It reminds me of the “Day After Tomorrow.”