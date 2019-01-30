Cold weather to have little impact on Winter Dance Party attendance

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The 2019 Winter Dance Party is kicking of Wednesday with the annual sock hop. The Winter Dance Party brings people from all over the country to honor the late Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and the Big Bopper who died in a plane crash in rural Cerro Gordo County in 1959.

The sock hop brings in around 1,500 people for the opening night. Those in charge say the weather is likely to keep the numbers down but says the rest of the weekend is completely sold out and people planned ahead for the nasty weather.

But those who did brave the cold say it was worth it.

“I like to hang out with my friends and dance,” said Taelyn Lietz.

“Buddy Holly the Big Popper and whoever the other guy is died in the plane crash and when we come here we represent them,” said Avery Hanson.

