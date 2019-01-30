Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cold weather to have little impact on Winter Dance Party attendance

Cold weather to have little impact on Winter Dance Party attendance

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 9:51 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The 2019 Winter Dance Party is kicking of Wednesday with the annual sock hop. The Winter Dance Party brings people from all over the country to honor the late Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and the Big Bopper who died in a plane crash in rural Cerro Gordo County in 1959.
The sock hop brings in around 1,500 people for the opening night. Those in charge say the weather is likely to keep the numbers down but says the rest of the weekend is completely sold out and people planned ahead for the nasty weather.
But those who did brave the cold say it was worth it.
“I like to hang out with my friends and dance,” said Taelyn Lietz.
“Buddy Holly the Big Popper and whoever the other guy is died in the plane crash and when we come here we represent them,” said Avery Hanson.
Follow the link below to see who all is playing throughout the 60th anniversary of the crash.
https://winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com/wdp_artist/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-28° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -28°
Albert Lea
Clear
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -26°
Austin
Clear
-24° wxIcon
Hi: -15° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -24°
Charles City
Clear
-24° wxIcon
Hi: -16° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -38°
Rochester
Clear
-25° wxIcon
Hi: -18° Lo: -33°
Feels Like: -47°
Tracking life threatening cold and light snowfall for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warming Center Open

Image

Tow Trucks Busy

Image

No air travel, Gold Cross picks up slack

Image

Tracking Another Night of Dangerous Cold and Some Light Snow

Image

Church doors open during the cold

Image

USPS isn't delivering mail

Image

Working in cold units

Image

BROOKE DANGEROUS WX PKC

Image

Brandon MD First Look

Image

DEEP FREEZE MD PKG

Community Events