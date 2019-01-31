Clear
Cold weather creates diesel issues for semi drivers

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The cold weather is causing a lot of problems for people of the roads. Semi drivers are slowed to a virtual halt.
The sound of diesel engines laboring to stay running could be heard throughout a Clear Lake rest stop Wednesday. Dave Werner, a truck driver himself, said it was a familiar one for anyone hall trailers during the cold weather. Werner said he’s seen a number of semi’s having to pull off the road because the diesel fuel turned in to a thick goop. That’s making deadlines hard to make. Werner said he is already a day and a half behind taking his load to Nebraska, but his company is working with him.
“They said I can run tonight, but I will just run during the day,” he said. “I like seeing where I’m going.”
Werner said it is also important to pay attention to your truck because if your fuel starts jellying it can shut the whole truck off leaving the driver vulnerable.

