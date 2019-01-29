Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cold weather can be dangerous to your gas meters

How to keep carbon monoxide out of your home during the cold.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local energy companies in Minnesota and Iowa are urging people to check their meters and vents to prevent carbon monoxide from getting into their homes.
Artic air has many people bundling up in the cold. With temperatures forecasted in the negative teens many people like Bob Speedling are choosing to stay indoors.

“Crazy crazy cold. I've been inside all day. I don't want to go outside,” said Rochester resident Bob Speedling.
Tom Duxbury works at a Haley Comfort Systems. He's worked on homes throughout southeast Minnesota install and upgrading heating systems. He's stressing the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning, which kills more than 400 people each year.
“We haven't had cold temperatures like this in a long time so the main thing you want to make sure is make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector,” said Duxbury.

Minnesota energy also says to clear the vents and meters with a brush like this or a broom. Because a shovel can damage the vent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -44°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -45°
Austin
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -46°
Charles City
Overcast
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -43°
Rochester
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -50°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping Kids Busy During Snow Days

Image

Tracking the Continuation of Dangerous Cold - Frostbite Within 10min

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

Image

Creativity Helps Heat a Home

Image

Working from home

Image

Fighting fires in the cold

Image

Historic Deep Freeze?

Image

Cold weather carbon monoxide dangers

Image

Keeping pets safe in the cold

Image

MC FIRE TUES MORN

Community Events