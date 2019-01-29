Cold weather can be dangerous to your gas meters

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local energy companies in Minnesota and Iowa are urging people to check their meters and vents to prevent carbon monoxide from getting into their homes.
Artic air has many people bundling up in the cold. With temperatures forecasted in the negative teens many people like Bob Speedling are choosing to stay indoors.
“Crazy crazy cold. I've been inside all day. I don't want to go outside,” said Rochester resident Bob Speedling.
Tom Duxbury works at a Haley Comfort Systems. He's worked on homes throughout southeast Minnesota install and upgrading heating systems. He's stressing the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning, which kills more than 400 people each year.
“We haven't had cold temperatures like this in a long time so the main thing you want to make sure is make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector,” said Duxbury.
Minnesota energy also says to clear the vents and meters with a brush like this or a broom. Because a shovel can damage the vent.
