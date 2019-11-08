Clear
Cold temperatures hits Southeast Minnesota

This morning temperature was near record-breaking.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER,Minn- The official start of winter is still more than a month and a half away. The weather though feels like winter is already here. This morning temperature was near record-breaking.

Jennifer Hatterman is wearing several layers of clothing. Despite her attempts to stay warm she can't stop shivering as she takes a smoke break. Hatterman is originally from the west coast and says she can spend five minutes max in this weather.

"It's made me stronger. You take the weather for granted when you live out in Vegas, California, Arizona you take it for granted,” Hatterman said. “You come out here you don't take it for granted anymore and be prepared for the tundra. It's cold but it's not even cold for what's coming.”

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Clouds building slowly today with warmer air for the weekend
