Cold now. Cold(er) soon? Possible snow system Sunday into Monday before more extreme temps

If you thought this cold spell was tough to endure, just wait. But first, you may have to deal with more snow.

We are tracking a cold stretch that is looking to bring extreme cold temps to the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday.

Air temps (not wind chill) could reach -25 to -30 degrees.

Before that, however, we are tracking a snow system for late Sunday into Monday that could drop significant snow.

Following that, we could see the coldest air mass we have seen in several years.

