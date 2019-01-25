Clear
Cold now. Cold(er) soon? Possible snow system Sunday into Monday before more extreme temps

Air temps (not wind chill) could reach -25 to -30 degrees next week.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 7:35 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 8:42 AM

If you thought this cold spell was tough to endure, just wait. But first, you may have to deal with more snow.
We are tracking a cold stretch that is looking to bring extreme cold temps to the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday.
Before that, however, we are tracking a snow system for late Sunday into Monday that could drop significant snow.
Following that, we could see the coldest air mass we have seen in several years.

