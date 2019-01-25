Photo Gallery 2 Images
If you thought this cold spell was tough to endure, just wait. But first, you may have to deal with more snow.
We are tracking a cold stretch that is looking to bring extreme cold temps to the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday.
Air temps (not wind chill) could reach -25 to -30 degrees.
Before that, however, we are tracking a snow system for late Sunday into Monday that could drop significant snow.
Following that, we could see the coldest air mass we have seen in several years.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Cold now. Cold(er) soon? Possible snow system Sunday into Monday before more extreme temps
- Snow removal in the cold
- Bitter cold follows snow storm
- Crews battle house fire in extreme cold in Mower Co.
- Ridiculously cold temps in the Northeast break records
- Cold for a cause
- Working in the cold
- Cold weather... only getting colder
- Record-setting cold in Minnesota
- Sanitation crews work through cold
Scroll for more content...