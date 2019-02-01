Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Classes canceled after person said they were 'going to blow up Lourdes High School' Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cold causes pipe to burst in Rochester store, causing thousands in damage

The Furniture Superstore in Rochester spent all of Thursday drying out the store after a pipe burst Wednesday night.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 9:16 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Furniture Superstore is still cleaning up after the brutally cold temperatures caused a pipe to burst and dump thousands of gallons of water in the store around 10pm on Thursday night. 

The furniture is pushed aside and fans are spread throughout the store after the water hit about 3,000 square feet of the 93,000 square foot building. 

"Now after fifteen years in business, I haven't seen everything, but I've seen most things," Jam Sather, co-owner of the store, said. "There's heat tape on the pipe, evidently that didn't work."

Sather explains the burst causes more than damage, but a headache too. He offers this advice to other business owners. 

"Check your pipes, make sure they're warm enough. Especially in a concealed part of the ceiling to make sure there's good airflow going up to it," he said. 

Between the product and fixing the ceiling, Sather estimates about $40,000 in damage. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -15°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking a weekend warm up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids attempt coldest hockey game ever

Image

Tracking a Warm Up for the Weekend

Image

Shots fired investigation in Rochester

Image

Iowa prep wrestling rankings

Image

IGHSAU prep basketball poll

Image

Thursday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Rochester Honkers press conference

Image

Thursday's prep hockey highlights

Image

Freezing EAB

Image

Former addicts share their stories

Community Events