Cold causes pipe to burst in Rochester store, causing thousands in damage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Furniture Superstore is still cleaning up after the brutally cold temperatures caused a pipe to burst and dump thousands of gallons of water in the store around 10pm on Thursday night.

The furniture is pushed aside and fans are spread throughout the store after the water hit about 3,000 square feet of the 93,000 square foot building.

"Now after fifteen years in business, I haven't seen everything, but I've seen most things," Jam Sather, co-owner of the store, said. "There's heat tape on the pipe, evidently that didn't work."

Sather explains the burst causes more than damage, but a headache too. He offers this advice to other business owners.

"Check your pipes, make sure they're warm enough. Especially in a concealed part of the ceiling to make sure there's good airflow going up to it," he said.

Between the product and fixing the ceiling, Sather estimates about $40,000 in damage.