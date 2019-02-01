ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Furniture Superstore is still cleaning up after the brutally cold temperatures caused a pipe to burst and dump thousands of gallons of water in the store around 10pm on Thursday night.
The furniture is pushed aside and fans are spread throughout the store after the water hit about 3,000 square feet of the 93,000 square foot building.
"Now after fifteen years in business, I haven't seen everything, but I've seen most things," Jam Sather, co-owner of the store, said. "There's heat tape on the pipe, evidently that didn't work."
Sather explains the burst causes more than damage, but a headache too. He offers this advice to other business owners.
"Check your pipes, make sure they're warm enough. Especially in a concealed part of the ceiling to make sure there's good airflow going up to it," he said.
Between the product and fixing the ceiling, Sather estimates about $40,000 in damage.
Related Content
- Cold causes pipe to burst in Rochester store, causing thousands in damage
- Spikes in broken water pipes caused by cold weather
- Semi accident causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage
- Cold for a cause
- Overnight barn fire in Rochester causes $30,000 in damage
- Fire at Rochester laundromat causes $10,000 in damage
- UPDATE: Fire causes significant damage to Rochester storage unit
- Porch fire in Rochester causes $10,000 in damage
- Sprinkler system causes damage at Rochester's iconic Kahler Grand Hotel
- Charles City man pleads guilty to causing thousands of dollars in apartment damage