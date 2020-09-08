Cold air hits southern Minnesota, northern Iowa with highs in the upper 40s, lower 50s

The cold air has arrived across the area Tuesday, bringing much cooler temperatures, cloudy conditions and a chilly rain for through Wednesday.

The weather will feel more like fall for the rest of the upcoming week with highs struggling to get into the 50s Tuesday. Many around the country will be feeling the big fall-like chill as Winter Storm Warnings have been issued alongside wind alerts and several other cold-weather warnings/watches across much of the Midwest and Southwest US.

Luckily, our area doesn't fall under any warnings or watches but faces an onslaught of rain chances coming through the week. Rain accumulations through Wednesday will likely be above an inch with rain chances linger even into the weekend.

Clouds will take their time to depart but will give way to more sunshine by end of the weekend as Sunday's temps look to return to the closer-to-normal 70s.

