Cold weather impacts furnaces

ROCHESTER, Minn- Have you changed the filter to your furnace lately? As we wrap up over a week of arctic air, sub-zero temperatures have made clogged filters more problematic.

Brian Keehn is the owner of K&S Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical. This time of year is always busy for his company.

A lot of people that haven't checked their filters have had a real hard time with their furnace," said Keehn. "It takes

every bit of heat the furnace can possibly put out to keep up when it gets this cold. "If you don't check your air filter and it's restricted, you are not going to get the heat you need."

His technicians are often called when a furnace stops doing its job. Keehn's company has fixed over 1,200 furnaces throughout the past couple of weeks. Often times the problem is as simple as changing it.

"If the air filter doesn't get enough air fluid through it, you can't get rid of the heat in the house where it's suppose

to go and the furnace itself runs for a long time and it just can't keep up," explained Keehn.

When the temperature drops well below zero, furnaces can fail. Often times, that happens in the wee hours of the morning.

"Normally this time of year were slowing down quite a bit because most furnaces have broken," said K&S Lead Service Technician Dan Draxler. "They've been through the extremes there going through. This year's been a fairly mild beginning of winter and an insanely

aggressive tail end of winter with temperatures."

It's the dust though in our homes that clog up the filters and chokes the furnace.

"The more dust in your house, the faster your filter gets dirty," said Draxler.

Draxler tells KIMT News 3 pets bring in a lot of dust and dirt and play a role in replacing a filter.

"Those are big things to consider when it comes time to replace your filter."

The experts at K & S say maintenance is always important. If your heating system isn't maintained, sub zero temperatures can finish a furnace off. They often fail before dawn when temperatures are super cold. If that happens, K & S would like you to call them.