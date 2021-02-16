Clear

Cold weather impacts furnaces

A Rochester heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical company has had to fix over 1,200 furnaces throughout the past couple of weeks.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn- Have you changed the filter to your furnace lately? As we wrap up over a week of arctic air, sub-zero temperatures have made clogged filters more problematic.

Brian Keehn is the owner of K&S Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical. This time of year is always busy for his company.

A lot of people that haven't checked their filters have had a real hard time with their furnace," said Keehn. "It takes
every bit of heat the furnace can possibly put out to keep up when it gets this cold. "If you don't check your air filter and it's restricted, you are not going to get the heat you need."

His technicians are often called when a furnace stops doing its job. Keehn's company has fixed over 1,200 furnaces throughout the past couple of weeks.  Often times the problem is as simple as changing it.

"If the air filter doesn't get enough air fluid through it, you can't get rid of the heat in the house where it's suppose
to go and the furnace itself runs for a long time and it just can't keep up," explained Keehn.

When the temperature drops well below zero, furnaces can fail. Often times, that happens in the wee hours of the morning.

"Normally this time of year were slowing down quite a bit because most furnaces have broken," said K&S Lead Service Technician Dan Draxler. "They've been through the extremes there going through.  This year's been a fairly mild beginning of winter and an insanely
aggressive tail end of winter with temperatures."

It's the dust though in our homes that clog up the filters and chokes the furnace.

"The more dust in your house, the faster your filter gets dirty," said Draxler.

Draxler tells KIMT News 3 pets bring in a lot of dust and dirt and play a role in replacing a filter.

"Those are big things to consider when it comes time to replace your filter."

The experts at K & S say maintenance is always important. If your heating system isn't maintained, sub zero temperatures can finish a furnace off.  They often fail before dawn when temperatures are super cold. If that happens, K & S would like you to call them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474169

Reported Deaths: 6446
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin983981569
Ramsey42221787
Dakota35179378
Anoka32597379
Washington21542249
Stearns18529199
St. Louis14526261
Scott12865104
Wright12239113
Olmsted1151784
Sherburne858173
Carver740640
Clay674084
Rice659487
Blue Earth573634
Kandiyohi571974
Crow Wing510180
Chisago483844
Otter Tail473570
Benton438390
Winona410448
Mower394330
Douglas386768
Nobles381547
Goodhue378565
Polk337962
McLeod334549
Beltrami329448
Morrison318746
Lyon310743
Itasca301445
Becker301141
Isanti299749
Carlton295943
Steele294611
Pine276416
Freeborn272123
Nicollet245740
Todd238930
Brown235337
Le Sueur227620
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214724
Meeker204233
Waseca203517
Wabasha18393
Martin182527
Roseau172417
Hubbard158539
Houston154814
Dodge14894
Renville145240
Redwood144827
Fillmore13518
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118216
Pennington116316
Aitkin115133
Rock114812
Sibley11399
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105419
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7775
Marshall74615
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70217
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327959

Reported Deaths: 5179
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50132524
Linn19127305
Scott16759196
Black Hawk14707275
Woodbury13488205
Johnson1284068
Dubuque12133187
Dallas981685
Pottawattamie9612139
Story929843
Warren495867
Cerro Gordo492779
Clinton487580
Webster486283
Sioux470467
Marshall454569
Des Moines416055
Muscatine410787
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3818105
Jasper362465
Plymouth361375
Lee346547
Marion332466
Jones282954
Henry276735
Carroll262847
Bremer261553
Crawford245235
Boone236428
Washington235341
Benton229153
Mahaska211244
Jackson206837
Tama198063
Dickinson197137
Kossuth193052
Delaware183738
Clay181425
Winneshiek176026
Fayette174731
Buchanan172226
Wright170931
Hamilton170838
Hardin165234
Harrison164568
Page164317
Cedar163420
Clayton158253
Butler156230
Floyd146238
Mills145720
Poweshiek145429
Lyon142840
Cherokee142735
Allamakee137641
Madison136916
Hancock135927
Iowa135523
Grundy128730
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12699
Jefferson126631
Cass123247
Appanoose119746
Louisa119541
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117413
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113439
Shelby113032
Humboldt111222
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto98119
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91120
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8970
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida80132
Adair77525
Monona75423
Davis74423
Greene71910
Lucas68918
Osceola66213
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Fremont5429
Decatur5418
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4559
Wayne43921
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: 10°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: 5°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black History Month Workshop

Image

Restaurant Support during pandemic

Image

Emergency responders in the cold

Image

Furnaces and the cold

Image

Next phase for Rochester pandemic recovery is underway

Image

Firefighter risk pilot program

Image

Foreclosure Moratorium

Image

Covid precautions are still needed after vaccination

Image

Olmsted County COVID Survey

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Community Events