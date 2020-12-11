Coins for a Cause will turn your loose change into food for those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's your chance to gather up all the loose change you have around your home and turn it into something good.

Anyone can head to Affinity Plus Credit Union in Rochester and take part in a new initiate, Coins for a Cause. It's a partnership with Minnesota food banks to combat hunger this holiday season, including Channel One Regional Food Bank. The need for food has nearly tripled since the pandemic first started. If you donate just one dollar on Friday, you'll be donating three meals to someone who needs it.

The branch manager, Billie Packer, said in just four day, Coins for a Cause has been able to provide over 25,000 meals to families across the state. "People really want to give right now. There really are some really generous people who have gone through some things in their lives, so we just wanted to provide a way," explained Packer. "So if we can have people bring in their coins, something that they're not using and turn it into something good, we really knew the communities would get behind that. So we're excited."

There might be a national coin shortage right now, but that's not stopping the community from helping out. "It's been unbelievable the amount of people who have brought in coins and even pulled cash, you know, the paper folding kind, out of their wallet to support their neighbors," Packer said. "It's been really neat. We're actually at about $8,500 raised just in coin, which is a lot of coin."

If giving back doesn't motivate you enough to want to donate your spare change, the first 50 people to drive through and donate Friday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. will get a holiday goodie bag. The drop-off will be completely contactless.