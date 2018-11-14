Coffee with a Deputy aims to bring community and law enforcement together

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Wednesday, people can get a cup of coffee and a conversation with a Olmsted County Deputy.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is hosting another Coffee with a Deputy event, this time at The Gingerbread House Bakery on Broadway Ave.

Mike Fish is the owner of the bakery, and said when asked to host the event, he jumped at the offer. This is his second time hosting.

”It just turns into a little small town in here, and just like the way it should be you know. Where it's face to face, handshakes, pats on the back,” He said.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said they came up with the event idea as a spontaneous way to connect with community members.

Why a coffee shop?

“It seemed the early morning pastry and coffee shops were the most likely locations where people would come and go from all walks of life,” Sheriff Torgerson said via email.

Last year, the Sheriff’s Office held five of these events and Torgerson said he’s them help make a difference in the relationships between deputies and citizens.

“Absolutely, it gives people a chance to talk with us about various things they may to have the opportunity to do so otherwise,” he said via email.

Fish agreed.

“It kind of breaks those barriers down, so you get to see that these are dads, these are husbands, these are fathers. They're real, they're human. And it just provides a safe place to get those fears and anxieties removed,” he said.



Coffee with a Deputy is from 7-8:30am at The Gingerbread Bakery on Wednesday, Nov 14. It is also happening at the same time at a second location, Otto’s Bakery in Byron.