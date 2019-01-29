Coffee with a Cop: Open conversation with Chief and Mayor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On bitterly cold Tuesday morning, people in Rochester can warm up with a cup of coffee and a conversation with city leaders.

The Coffee with a Cop event is hosted by the City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department. It’s community members’ chance to have an open conversation with Chief Jim Franklin.

This time’s guest is Mayor Kim Norton. She said she’s happy to join Chief Franklin in the event and talk to the people she serves.

“I think we have both come to the conclusion that community policing and having a forward-facing police department is important,” she said. “And I will do what I can to support his efforts and this is one way to do it.”

The event is from 8-10am on Tuesday, January 29, at Dunn Bros Coffee on Elton Hills Drive.

According to police administration office, Chief Franklin plans to make Coffee with a Cop a quarterly event.