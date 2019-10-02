Clear

Coffee for a good cause

Local coffee company and non-profit organization team up to help the homeless in the community.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Trail Creek Coffee Roasters in Kasson is teaming up with the non-profit helping homeless, The Landing, MN

The coffee company has a new coffee in which $5 of the $13 bag will go to The Landing, MN. 

Co-founder of the non-profit, Dan Fifield, said the money will go to helping them buy every day items for the people they help and will also help with longterm goals like creating a homeless shelter. 

He shared why it's important for local organizations to help others in need in the community. 

"It can happen to any of us. We're all a paycheck away, or a bad medical experience away,and some people are just a broken down car away from losing a job, being forced out of their apartment, out of their house, and into a situation that makes them homeless," Fifield said. 

Crystal and Jim Whitmarsh are the owners and founders of Trail Creek Coffee Roasters. They said helping others is a big part of their business which is just one reason why they wanted to create this coffee. 

"Now you can drink a cup of coffee and you can connect to your local community knowing that you've contributed to that, trying to help somebody get off the streets," Crystal said. 

To purchase the coffee, click here

