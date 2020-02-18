Clear

Coffee and Conversation with MnDOT in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Everyone knows there are two seasons in the Midwest: winter and construction. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is already prepping for the latter.

People visited "Coffee and Conversation with MnDOT" in Kasson this morning to ask questions and share their concerns about upcoming projects.

"In southeastern Minnesota we have over 1800 miles of roadway, 850 bridges," Mark Schoenfelder, Southeast Minnesota district engineer for MnDOT, said. "It's hard for our engineers and our maintenance staff to get out to every area all of the time, so it's nice to hear concerns from the local community."

One of the projects discussed Tuesday was the Highway 57 reconstruction and the possibility of adding roundabouts in Kasson.

When it comes to transportation, safety is on the minds of residents.

"I know I'm concerned because right now speed limits don't mean a lot, somebody will be 5 feet from your bumper at 70 mph, but we have to be able to accommodate that too," Ken Folie, of Dodge County, said.

MnDOT is waiting to hear from the counties about where to schedule their next "Coffee and Conversation."

