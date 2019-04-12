Clear
Code Red Alert in Mason City

Police were called to a "disturbance" before the alert was issued

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 10:24 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police issued a code red warning following a disturbance call Friday night.

Police tell KIMT News 3 it happened in the area of 6th St. SE.

When they arrived on scene, they learned a person inside may have a gun.

That's when they issued the alert, asking neighbors to stay safe inside their homes.

The person did come out without incident.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

