Code Red Alert in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police issued a code red warning following a disturbance call Friday night.

Police tell KIMT News 3 it happened in the area of 6th St. SE.

When they arrived on scene, they learned a person inside may have a gun.

That's when they issued the alert, asking neighbors to stay safe inside their homes.

The person did come out without incident.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.