Code Ninjas teaches kids coding through games

The center is helping kids learn to code by teaching them through science, technology, and math.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:12 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A grand opening for a new business where kids can learn technology in a unique way.
Code Ninja is helping kids learn to code by teaching them through science technology and math activities. Kids will be able to even build their own robots. The owner, Norma Flores Ibarra says the goal is for kids to enjoy learning.

“Having fun and no one is telling them hey this is the assignment this is the homework they're just having fun that's all they know,” she said.

The center is for children ages 7-14.
They’re open Monday-Thursday 11am-2pm.

Student hours are Monday-Friday 3:30pm - 7:30pm & Saturday 10am-2pm.

