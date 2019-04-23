Clear
Cocktails, Mocktails, and Coffee infused with CBD

Fiddlehead Coffee Co. is serving up some unique drinks, all to start an open conversation and provide education to the community.

Apr. 22, 2019
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Fiddlehead coffee is starting a new program. Every month they’ll be introducing a new topic to the Rochester community.
Whether it’s through their menu, or by bringing in a professional to speak about a certain topic, they’ll be hosting dialogues.
This month, that dialogue is cannabidiol, or CBD.
Doctor Phil Kish will be inside Fiddle head on Wednesday from 3-6:00pm to answer questions and have an open conversation with the community.
Baristas and bar tenders at the shop will be serving up cocktails, mocktails, and of course coffee with CBD infused in them, so you can taste it for yourself and see what benefits lie in the drinks for you.
