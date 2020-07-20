Coaching back home during a pandemic

DODGE CENTER, Minnesota - After years away from home, coaching throughout the state, Dustin Wright is back at his alma mater in Triton and he couldn't be more excited.

"It's just been really nice to back in the community and start building those relationships with the kids, the parents and other staff at the school," he said.

The new girls basketball coach, Wright takes over for Melissa Young, who guided the Cobras to double digit wins in back-to-back seasons. This year provides a set of new challenges that coach Wright hasn't encountered before: building a program, getting to know the team and practicing through a global pandemic.

"Obviously with Covid there's a lot of different precautions we have to follow just from the hand sanitizer to checking to see if they have any of the symptoms every time they come into the gym," he said.

Wright and his team are doubling down on precautions, so practice looks a little different.

"Limited group sizes, sanitizing the basketballs," he said. "We have the girls broken up into two different sessions and we've limited, so there's a cutoff of certain amount of kids that can be in the gym at one time."

While the Cornavirus is changing the way teams play basketball, it's not changing how grateful Wright is to be back home.

"I've just been waiting for the right opportunity," he said. "It finally presented itself this summer so I'm super happy for the opportunity from all the administration at Triton."