Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation.

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Shockwaves again jolted the sports world on Tuesday as the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced the postponement of fall sports.

Iowa football head coach, Kirk Ferentz refers to the decision as emotional.

“Disappointment is the best word, certainly, but it’s emotional. It’s hard.”

The Hawkeye football team was already hard at work preparing for another big season. Then, the Big Ten announced the postponement of the fall sports season. The conference will consider the possibility of returning to play in the spring while continuing to evaluate the winter and spring seasons.

A college football career is already brief. Ferentz says this postponement is time subtracted fro an already abbreviated clock.

“It’s just disappointing because they’ve worked hard, they’ve done everything we could have asked them and then some, and they’ve done it in tough circumstances. So that part is hard and it’s like losing a game – there’s really nothing you can say to make anybody feel better,” he said.

For its part, the IHSAA plans to proceed with prep football as scheduled.

Torian Wolf, former Rockford, and current Osage head coach, says he’s not concerned about a potential trickle-down effect.

“I have confidence in the IHSAA to stay with what they have put out,” Wolf said. “I think that we have a good plan moving forward. I think they keep coming up with ideas to make the kids safer. I have had a discussion with administration, with other coaches about what school would look like without high school sports and it’s a depressing one.”

Ferentz agrees but maintains everyone must keep moving forward.

“Football is a big part of our life, especially here in the Midwest. But, it’s not life or death either and this is probably a good reminder of that,” Ferentz said. “We’re facing something that’s unprecedented in our history – at least in our lifetimes. So, we’re trying to deal with it and I think that probably drove this final decision as much as anything.”