Coaches, players excited for football's return

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Minnesota State High School League made the decision Monday morning, football will be played in the fall this season. Coaches and players from around the area are excited to be back and have a sense of normalcy.

"Relief and some excitement," Mayo Head Coach Donny Holcomb said when asked about his reaction to the decision.

Both of those words ring true for Rochester coaches and players, who are happy to be out on the field.

"You know we waited a long time and we were ready to go with whatever they said," Holcomb said. "But just the excitement of knowing that it's coming for real now."

The Friday night lights will return this fall. At Century, the pads were on Monday and players couldn't wait to get going.

"About 90 percent of them were here 30 minutes before practice even started," Century Head Coach Jon Vik said. "That tells you a little bit about the excitement level that they have to get going."

"I was excited, I'm ready to play some football," Panthers senior linebacker Brian Pautz said. "I've been waiting all summer long to get out here and hit somebody really."

Each team will play a condensed six game sechedule with the two following weeks dedicated to section playoffs. There will be no state tournament this year, much to the dismay of coaches.

"There's people that are disappointed either way but there's going to be but I think the main thing is to stay positive and just focus on being able to get out there and play football," Holcomb said.

"We all wanted to have a postseason and I think that that was the driving factor for a lot of people to think that spring would be the better option so it's a little disappointing that we don't have a full playoff scenario," Vik said.

It's not a normal season by any means, but it will all feel normal when they step out under the lights this October.

"We're really motivated, I feel like we're one of the top teams," Pautz said. "We can go out in our section and do really well this year."

Practices begin Sept. 28 for teams that haven't had offseason workouts. The first games will take place Oct. 9-10.