Coaches, athletic directors scramble as spring season delayed

"None of us have been through it before."

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ST. CHARLES, Minnesota - St. Charles Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Scott McCready has never seen anything like this. He's used to rescheduling games because of weather, but never a virus.

That's the reality for many athletic directors now as the Minnesota State High School League banned athletic events starting Wednesday. Until March 27 at the earliest, teams cannot practice, train or hold scrimmages. 

McCready says it's a frantic time for AD's. 

"None of us have been through it before, frankly even somebody as old as me, I tell them I say I have no idea, I've never been through anything like this," McCready said. "So we'll take it day-by-day and we'll support them the best we can. I promise you we're going to come out 100 percent with tons of energy and a lot of excitement and hopefully we're stronger for it in the end."

