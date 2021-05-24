Coach: Bohannon suffers serious head injury in assault

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon is recovering after sustaining a serious head injury while being assaulted.

The university athletic department says the assault occurred early Sunday. Iowa City police did not immediately respond to a request for details. Coach Fran McCaffery says Bohannon is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him. McCaffery says friends who were with Bohannon at the time kept the incident from escalating.

Bohannon announced in April he would return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22.