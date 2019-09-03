Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested for Howard County bank robbery Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Co-op warns about threats to disconnect power

Several businesses reported threatening calls Monday.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services is reassuring members it will not call and threaten to disconnect their power.

The co-op says several businesses contacted them Monday and said they received calls which said their power would be cut off if immediate payment was not made. The co-op says those were fraudulent calls looking to extort money from the businesses.

If contacted by someone claiming to be from Freeborn-Mower Cooperative or any neighboring utility, requesting personal account or financial information, members are being encouraged to hang up, locate the official utilities’ contact information and confirm details.

Anyone who has been victimized by this or any other phony phone call should contact law enforcement or the state attorney general’s office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suspect in custody in Howard County bank robbery

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

Image

Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Image

Summer Tourism boosts businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/2

Image

Freedom Rock - Mental Health support for veterans

Image

Local Cities ranked best in nation for $50k earners

Community Events