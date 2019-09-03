Co-op warns about threats to disconnect power

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services is reassuring members it will not call and threaten to disconnect their power.

The co-op says several businesses contacted them Monday and said they received calls which said their power would be cut off if immediate payment was not made. The co-op says those were fraudulent calls looking to extort money from the businesses.

If contacted by someone claiming to be from Freeborn-Mower Cooperative or any neighboring utility, requesting personal account or financial information, members are being encouraged to hang up, locate the official utilities’ contact information and confirm details.

Anyone who has been victimized by this or any other phony phone call should contact law enforcement or the state attorney general’s office.