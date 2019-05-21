Co-op warns about impostor employee

ORONOCO, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota energy co-op is warning members about a door-to-door conman.
People’s Energy Cooperative says it got a report of a man coming up to a member’s home in rural Dodge Center Monday afternoon and claiming he was from “their electric utility.” The man reportedly said the home was overdue for a furnace and air conditioner chuck but the co-op member did not allow the man into their home. The member described the man as driving a red car when he arrived.
People’s Energy Cooperative says they will also set up an appointment for any work inside a home and the work would done by someone who arrived in a vehicle clearly marked with the co-op logo and wearing a co-op uniform. Anyone with question about work being done inside their home may call the Cooperative at 1-800-214-2694.
People’s Energy Cooperative serves nearly 18,800 people in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona Counties.
