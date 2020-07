CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A cloth material that appeared to have burnt in the microwave was the cause of a fire over the weekend.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday at 4:24 p.m. at 17396 Kingbird Ave. (County Meadow Place).

Officials found smoke coming from one of the resident’s room on the west side of the building.

The Clear Lake Fire Department located the cloth material, which was smoking, and ventilated the building.

No injuries were reported.