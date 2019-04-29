Clear
Closing arguments expected in trial of ex-Minneapolis cop

Mohamed Noor is on trial for murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in July 2017.

Noor testified he was in a squad car's passenger seat when he heard a bang on the driver's side, then his partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, yelled and tried to pull his gun. Noor said he then saw a woman raise her arm outside Harrity's window and he fired to save Harrity's life.

Noor's attorneys have argued he was justified in using deadly force. Prosecutors say he acted unreasonably.

Prosecutors are expected to call at least one rebuttal witness Monday before closing arguments. Jurors will likely start deliberating Monday and will be sequestered.

