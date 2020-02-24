Clear

Closing arguments expected in Iowa cold case murder trial

Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa high school student more than 40 years ago.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (The Gazette) — Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa high school student more than 40 years ago.

Testimony has concluded in the trial of Jerry Burns. He's accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979, in Cedar Rapids.

His defense called only one witness.

A forensic consultant testified that he didn’t know whether the DNA that prosecutors say came from the killer came from blood or from another bodily fluid.

A rebuttal witness called by prosecutors said the only biological fluid screened was blood from Martinko's dress.

