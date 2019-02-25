Closed interstates cause headaches, strands nurse in Des Moines

KIMT NEWS 3 – Some have the luxury of working from home on Monday, but others couldn’t make it in to work at all.

That’s due to interstates being closed from the weekend blizzard.

Michaela Pearson is a registered nurse who works in the Med City and found herself stranded in Des Moines.

She’s thankful her employer is working with her so she doesn’t have to sacrifice her safety

“I think as a health care worker you automatically have some guilt and shame not being able to go to work and take care of patients,” Pearson said, “But I know that the staff that currently is working and has been working has really stepped up to the plate and worked over time and worked double shifts in order to meet the needs of the patients. I think that's what we all aspire to do, and I know if I was there I'd be doing it.”

Pearson hopes to make it back to Rochester before her next scheduled shift on Wednesday.