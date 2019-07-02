Clear

'Close the Camps' protest in Rochester urges change at southern border

About 140 people were in Rochester protesting outside of US Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s office.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Protests are happening across the country Tuesday, urging the closure of what many say are inhuman immigrant detention centers.

About 140 people were in Rochester protesting outside of US Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s office. Demonstrators are calling on local legislators to do their part in ending the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

The message at the “Close the Camps” protest is simple, and the reason for why is clear for people with kids of their own.

“I'm a mother and I cannot imagine to be separated from my children not by like force,” Maria Espadas, a protestor who lives in Rochester, said. “I think it's not fair what is going on.”

Protestors are signing a letter calling on members of congress to close the camps, refuse to authorize more funding, and bear witness to what is happening.

Even as more deportations loom, demonstrators hope more people become aware and participate in democracy.

“It's not ok what is happening,” Espadas said. “If we just sit down and do nothing, things are not going to change.”

The protest organizer tells KIMT around 10 people went up to Congressman Hagedorn’s Rochester office with the letter.

Hagedorn released a statement, saying in part: “The southern border is complete chaos - an emergency. Illegal immigration has been a problem for 40 years. Congress should work in a bipartisan fashion to secure America’s borders, restore the rule of law and establish a work program to fill needed jobs.”

On Monday, President Trump signed a $4.6 billion aid package to help with the surge of immigrants at the US-Mexico border.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms return midweek with warmth
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Cerro Gordo Co. ends extended health benefits

Image

Alzheimer's & Medical Marijuana

Image

Minnesota Budget kicks in

Image

'Fireworks Free Fourth'

Image

Dangers of Driving Past Road Closure Signs

Image

Donation Pays for School Lunch Debt

Image

Firework safety

Image

Search for new Albert Lea City Manager

Image

"Close the Camps" protest

Community Events