'Close the Camps' protest in Rochester urges change at southern border

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Protests are happening across the country Tuesday, urging the closure of what many say are inhuman immigrant detention centers.

About 140 people were in Rochester protesting outside of US Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s office. Demonstrators are calling on local legislators to do their part in ending the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

The message at the “Close the Camps” protest is simple, and the reason for why is clear for people with kids of their own.

“I'm a mother and I cannot imagine to be separated from my children not by like force,” Maria Espadas, a protestor who lives in Rochester, said. “I think it's not fair what is going on.”

Protestors are signing a letter calling on members of congress to close the camps, refuse to authorize more funding, and bear witness to what is happening.

Even as more deportations loom, demonstrators hope more people become aware and participate in democracy.

“It's not ok what is happening,” Espadas said. “If we just sit down and do nothing, things are not going to change.”

The protest organizer tells KIMT around 10 people went up to Congressman Hagedorn’s Rochester office with the letter.

Hagedorn released a statement, saying in part: “The southern border is complete chaos - an emergency. Illegal immigration has been a problem for 40 years. Congress should work in a bipartisan fashion to secure America’s borders, restore the rule of law and establish a work program to fill needed jobs.”

On Monday, President Trump signed a $4.6 billion aid package to help with the surge of immigrants at the US-Mexico border.