Cloquet man charged with killing girlfriend, toddler, and unborn child

Sheldon Thompson, courtesy of Cloquet Police Department.

Victim found Saturday at their home.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLOQUET, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Prosecutors in northern Minnesota have charged a Cloquet man with killing his girlfriend, her toddler son and unborn child last weekend.

Thirty-three-year-old Sheldon Thompson was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Jackie DeFoe, her 1-year-old son, Kevin, and her fetus. The bodies of the victims were found at their Cloquet home on the Fond du Lac Reservation on Saturday.

The Star Tribune reports DeFoe was 13 weeks pregnant. According to the complaint, she was found in a closet with her throat slit.

Thompson was found Sunday night in a wooded area. His bail is set at $1 million.

