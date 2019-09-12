Clear
Click it or ticket: Extra seat belt enforcement on Minnesota roads

In the last five years, 87% of children ages 0-7 properly restrained during a crash were not injured.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - September 16-28, more than 300 law enforcement agencies will participate in a statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. Minnesota drivers are currently at 93% compliance with seat belt laws.

Drivers found without their seatbelts on and children not properly secured in car seats or booster seats will be cited.

