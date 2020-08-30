Clem's Cups & Cones is a new ice cream shop opening up in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. - The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused many business owners to permanently close their doors, but Kasson will soon be getting a new business - an ice cream shop.

Clem's Cups & Cones is opening up shop in mid-September, but it's not the only thing you'll find inside the former Shopko. Renovations are being made now and it's being transformed into a retail center that will be home to 9 different businesses. Jay and LeahAnn Clemens have been wanting to open an ice cream shop in the area for awhile now, so when Jay's brother bought the building, they knew it was the right place.

They originally planned on opening the doors this past spring, but the pandemic had other plans for them. Opening an ice cream shop in the fall doesn't seem too ideal, but they're feeling confident. "We're going to open up in September with ice cream and we have winter coming, but we're not going to have any problems," explained Jay. "I think we're going to do really well here."

The Clemens said most of their employees are kids from Kasson, so they're excited to be helping out the community. "We're excited. We've been working on this opportunity for a year and a half, so we're excited," said LeahAnn. "We know that there's lots of rules and regulations now, but we're at a point in our life where we can do this."

You'll be able to check out Clem's Cups & Cones in about 3 weeks once the renovations are complete.