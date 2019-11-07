ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester city ordinance has some requirements in place when it comes to clearing snow.
Property owners with a public sidewalk must fully remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall. The full sidewalk width must be free of snow and ice and pathways must have a clear path that is at least 5 feet wide.
Residents are encouraged to sweep up any salt and sand left on bare pavement to save it for future re-use and to prevent it from running off into nearby waterways.
Related Content
- Clearing your sidewalks from the snow
- Clear Lake launching defective sidewalk repair initiative
- Stewartville’s sidewalk situation
- Clearing snow from fire hydrants
- Doctor warns about walking on icy sidewalks
- The Future of Rochester's Roads and Sidewalks
- Keeping sidewalks from becoming too icy
- Downtown sidewalk closures start Monday in Rochester
- Keeping Rochester city roads clear of ice and snow
- Snow plow operators push through long hours to clear roadways
Scroll for more content...