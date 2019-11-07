Clear

Clearing your sidewalks from the snow

The city of Rochester has an ordinance in place for removing the snow from your sidewalk.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester city ordinance has some requirements in place when it comes to clearing snow.

Property owners with a public sidewalk must fully remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall. The full sidewalk width must be free of snow and ice and pathways must have a clear path that is at least 5 feet wide. 

Residents are encouraged to sweep up any salt and sand left on bare pavement to save it for future re-use and to prevent it from running off into nearby waterways.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
Cold and more cold coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/7

Image

Triton's FFA Success

Image

Harvest struggles

Image

Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

Image

Warming Center

Image

Mayo Clinic Asks for Young Blood Donors

Image

Feed a Farmer Day

Image

PIO Class

Image

Video Game Curfew

Image

Warming Center

Community Events