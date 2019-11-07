Clearing your sidewalks from the snow

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester city ordinance has some requirements in place when it comes to clearing snow.

Property owners with a public sidewalk must fully remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall. The full sidewalk width must be free of snow and ice and pathways must have a clear path that is at least 5 feet wide.

Residents are encouraged to sweep up any salt and sand left on bare pavement to save it for future re-use and to prevent it from running off into nearby waterways.