Clearing the ice for dirt at North Iowa Recreation Arena

MASON CITY, Iowa - While it didn't feel much like spring outside this weekend and felt more like winter, the end of hockey season is upon us. And after an untimely end to the North Iowa Bulls' season Saturday night, it's time for the ice at the North Iowa Recreational Arena to be scraped off and loaded out for the season.

The zamboni machine is off in full force, scraping off ice and snow from the rink to be dumped outside, in order to revert it to a concrete floor that will be covered with dirt as operations of the arena will soon be turned over to the North Iowa Events Center for summer horse shows.

Scott Lloyd's been a zamboni driver for a long time, and nothing excites him more than when he's able to be on the ice, and crows are cheering him on.

"It's just hockey. I love driving the zamboni for one thing."

But when it comes to clearing the ice, which usually takes about 2-3 days, though it can sometimes take up to a week, it's bittersweet.

"It's a sad day when we're doing this, taking the ice out, and then pulling the dirt."

His dad John is not only the coach of Mason City Youth Hockey, he's also the arena manager. He says the entire process for ice removal is more than just scraping it off.

"Once we get it shaved down so far, then we let it melt and push the ice out with a skid loader, but we also have to take the logos out of the ice."

And with the construction of the new arena downtown underway, they say this year might be one of the last times to drive the zamboni at 'The Barn.' But no matter where, Scott will still enjoy driving the iconic machine.

"It'll feel great. I'll be excited. It'll be different zamboni-ing, but it'll be exciting."