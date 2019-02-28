Clearing snowbanks and slick spots

MASON CITY, Iowa - Across our area, large snow banks are affecting drivers' ability to see the road and oncoming traffic. On top of that, plenty of area roads remain coated in slickened snow.

However, crews are continuing to work at chip away at reducing the large mountains of snow and clearing roads.

But on street corners and rights-of-way, some smaller snow banks could also poze a hazard.

Amy Reynolds recently saw a big rig get snagged by a big pile of snow near Menard's.

"As he was turning that corner, he came up onto a snowbank on the corner. His whole back end got stuck and the entire rest of the truck blocked off traffic on that entire entrance."

Because of these snowbanks, she's become a bit more cautious while driving.

"For me, it's a little nerve wracking because when I get out far enough to see, to gauge the distance, are my tires actually going to connect so I can get going, or am I going to end up in someone's way? It makes me a little nervous too."

As mentioned, there is still plenty of slick roads, including highly traveled intersections. Ryan Baker recently had a close call.

"Had a close call on 3rd and Madison. Lady was driving through and I had the right of way, but she wasn't able to stop and I was able to get stopped. Luckily, crisis averted."

While plenty of sand and salt have been layed down, Baker advises drivers to maintain safety, especially during periods of below freezing temperatures.

"This is Iowa winter. You have to drive accordingly."

Mason City Street/Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren is asking drivers to be patient, as there is still much work to be done to clear the remnants of last weekend's blizzard.